More flights canceled

Travel headaches continue at the nation's airports with more than 27-hundred flights already canceled this morning, according to FlightAware.com.

And, as has been the case for several days now, hundreds more are delayed.

Southwest is responsible for the vast majority of the cancelations again today.

The company is desperately trying to return to normal operations after weather and operational issues crippled the airline as people scramble to get back home from the holiday weekend.

— with files from MetroSource