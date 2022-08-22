More funding for isolation and recovery centre for migrant workers

The federal government is providing $4.2-million to fund a COVID-19 isolation site for temporary foreign workers in Windsor-Essex.

The funding will be used by the County of Essex to administer a safe voluntary isolation site for temporary foreign agri-workers, who tend to live in close accommodations and work in congregate settings, which makes it difficult to isolate, if required.

Essex County Warden Gary McNamara says the operation of the Isolation and Recovery Centre during the pandemic saved lives by letting workers recovery safely while eliminating the spread of COVID-19.

"The funding will help ensure the health and well-being of worker so crucial to our local economy and the production of stable food supply," he says. "It will help the broader community, the residents of our great community of Windsor-Essex, from the spread of COVID-19."

The City of Windsor operated the isolation and recovery centre during the pandemic but stepped away from handling the site this summer, with the County of Essex taking over responsibility for the centre in July.

The $4.2 million will allow the County of Essex to operate 50 rooms at one site for temporary foreign agri-workers until March 31, 2023.

McNamara says we have entered a different phase in the battle against COVID-19 but the risk remains.

"Particularly for agriculture workers living in congregate living settings. The IRC enables us to effectively manage the risk in the County of Essex housing and its support teams that will play a critical in its operation going forward," he says.

Windsor-Tecumseh Liberal MPP Irek Kusmierczyk says there is no community in Canada that hosts as many migrant workers as Windsor-Essex, close to 10,000.

"Not only does this ensure that we protect the health and safety of our migrant workers, which is absolutely paramount, but this funding and this centre also protects the health and safety of our community because it takes pressure off our hospitals by allowing these workers to isolate and recover safely," he says.

The funding is from the federal government's Safe Voluntary Isolation Sites Program (SVISP). Access to these sites is completely voluntary and local public health officials determine eligibility and manage all aspects of the sites.

The Isolation and Recovery Centre continues to operate out of an undisclosed hotel in the City of Windsor.

Several people were at today's announcement to demonstrate against the funding announcement and other COVID-19 measures put in place by the government.