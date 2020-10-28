More Funding Help for Riverside Miracle Park

Jumpstart Charities has announced another $345,000 towards the fully accessible Riverside Miracle Park in Windsor.

Back in February, the city in partnership with the Riverside Minor Baseball Association, applied for the grant to go towards some of the inclusive elements being installed at the Miracle Park within the Riverside Baseball Park.

Heidi Baillargeon is the Manager of Parks Development for the City of Windsor and says the funding will be a huge help because the project has been on hold because of COVID-19.

"Behind the scenes we tried to keep everything rolling and everything moving, there was still open lines of communication so that didn't break down at all and we still knew we wanted to bring this whole project to fruition," she says. "We did have some hiccups along the way as I said, like stopping the project for a little while."

According to Baillargeon, the money will go towards various parts of the project.

"Put in the rubberized surfacing for the miracle field, there will be a brand new wellness track, which is kind of like a multi-use track that goes around the entire park and connects the park together," she says, adding "That track will have three accessible, themed workout stations, we have new accessible dugouts, some new accessible shade sails and accessible picnic tables going in as part of the project."

Baillargeon says the support from Jumpstart and the community has been incredible.

"We've had a lot of positive feedback from the community," she says. "Everybody far and wide has visited the playground and I know when they can actually play on the miracle field itself and we do the grand opening, so we're hoping to get he work started this fall and heading into the spring next year wrap things up late spring, early summer to complete everything."

The Riverside Minor Baseball Association has raised over $2-million in private funding to help bring the dream of the Farrow Riverside Miracle Park to fruition.

This spring, the City also made $1.5-million dollars in upgrades to the existing on-site washroom facility with a complete remodel that included fully accessible washrooms and change rooms, and the City will spend another 150,000 dollars with Jumpstart to complete more work in the park.