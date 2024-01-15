More funding than expected is needed to study Jackson Park bandshell

The future of the bandshell in Windsor's Jackson Park is going back to city council as a report from administration indicates more funding is required for a feasibility study.

Following a lengthy debate this past November, council voted to hire a consultant to conduct a condition and feasibility study of the bandshell, at a cost of $100,000, along with conducting public consultations.

The report coming to Monday's meeting calls for a revised scope of work as the original estimate of $100,000 to conduct the study is not going to be adequate to complete the project.

As a result of the bandshell structure being listed on the Heritage Registry, administration learned that additional information will be required by the consultant that was not fully anticipated during the original report to council.

As a result, administration is seeking direction from council on funding an upset limit of $300,000 to conduct the study.

Ward 9 councillor Kieran McKenize says what he understands is that only one consultant was approached and he would like to see administration to go through a formal tendering process.

"In order to make a very precise determination on what the market is telling them would be the cost to undertake this study that they believe is appropriate and necessary in order to determine whether or not the bandshell could be returned to some state that could be, once again, appropriate for public use," he says.

McKenize feels that given we're in a different cost universe, he wants an appropriate tendering process

"See what people want to come back with, in terms of proposals to understand what it would take to bring the bandshell back. Subsequently, bring that back to council so we can have a discussion," he says.

McKenize says there's a very strong historical argument for the City of Windsor to care a great deal about that space.

"Right now, on Monday, we have an opportunity in front of use to do something to address a problem that we have chosen to ignore for decades," he says.

In the 1940s and 1950s, the bandshell hosted Emancipation Day celebrations that drew crowds for speeches from civil rights leaders such as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Another issue surrounding the future of the bandshell involves access to the land directly adjacent to the site, the Windsor Stadium property that is owned by the Greater Essex County District School Board.

The report from administration also indicates a sale of the land to the city to use the Windsor Stadium lands adjacent to the bandshell property is not something the school board is willing to entertain at this time.

Windsor City Council will meet at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 15.