More Funding to Curb the Spread of COVID-19 in Homeless Shelters

As the working population continues to find a new normal in light of layoffs and business closures, the plight of the homeless has been overlooked.

The Canadian government has released additional funding in response with $157-million going to the Reaching Home program that will distribute the cash to area shelters.

Ahmed Hussen is the federal Minister of Families, Children, and Social Development.

He spoke with AM800's Patty Handysides on The Afternoon News about the initiative.

Hussen says the funding will be used to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in area shelters.

"Homeless individuals are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 due to the crowded nature or shelters, as well as some individuals who have underlying health issues," he says.

Hussen says the rules only require the funding be used to combat the spread of the virus.

"They're very flexible, so they can be used for anything that is related to COVID-19 response," he says.

Several areas of need have already been identified, according to Hussen.

"Buying personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies, acquiring additional space so that more homeless individuals can be isolated if they've contracted COVID-19," he says. "They can also buy physical barriers in the shelter in order to facilitate social distancing."

Hussen says an additional $50-million is also being released for COVID-19 related needs at women's shelters across Canada.