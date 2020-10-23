More Gun Fire in Windsor

For the second time this week, Windsor Police Service (WPS) is investigating gunfire in the city.

Police say officers were called to the area of Hanna Street near Pelissier Street around 2:30 a.m. Friday for a report of shots fired.

According to police, witnesses heard a number of gunshots and saw two men in dark clothing running eastbound towards Ouellette Avenue.

The Forensic Identification Unit attended the scene and found a home in the 1500 block of Pelissier Street had bullet holes in a front window and bullet casings on the road — a firearm was not recovered.

During the investigation, officers with the Major Crimes Branch spoke to the residents of the home and no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call Windsor police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.