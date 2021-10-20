More help for residents of Wheatley impacted by an explosion

More help for residents of Wheatley impacted by a gas leak and explosion in the town.

The Municipality of Chatham-Kent and the province are now providing Municipal Employment and Social Services Case Management Services at the Reception centre at Wheatley Arena.

They will be available at the centre Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Wheatley Area Food Bank is also open each Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Centre is located at 108 Talbot Rd. E. and can be reached by phone at 226-484-1004 or by email at info@villageresourcecentre.ca.

An evacuation zone since an explosion on Aug, 26 damaged several buildings on Erie Street North in downtown Wheatley is still in place.

Officials are still searching for the source of the gas leak that caused the blast.