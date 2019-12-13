More Job Action Planned by Ontario Teachers

Another one-day walkout is being planned at 10 Ontario school boards.

Windsor-Essex is not on the list but Lambton Kent and Thames Valley in London will both be impacted.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation (OSSTF) says the job action will take place on Wednesday.

Members in other boards, including the Greater Essex County District School Board, will hold information pickets in front of schools and provincial politicians' offices.

Union president Harvey Bischof says there has been no progress in talks with the government since the last day of bargaining on Dec. 3.

The news comes a day after the province's four major teachers' unions launched charter challenges against a recent law capping wage increases for public sector workers.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce has said compensation is a key issue at the table, with high school teachers asking for a roughly 2% increase and the government offering 1%, as per the legislation.

This is the third in a series of strikes amid contract talks.

(Image courtesy of @osstf via Twitter)