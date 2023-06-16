More lighting installed in alleyways along Ottawa Street

More lighting has been added in the alleyways along Ottawa Street in Windsor.

The Ottawa Street Business Improvement Association applied to the federal government for help with lighting upgrades and received $65,000 through the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario).

The goal of the increase lighting is to improve visibility and safety for the community.

Ettore Bonato, Chair of the Ottawa Street BIA, says the alleys were pretty dark but now they're bright.

"A lot of people use them for walking and driving down and stuff, so just to light it up better. Better security, better feeling for the neighbourhood," he says.

Lights in an alleyway along Ottawa Street in Windsor. (Photo: Ottawa Street Business Improvement Association)

Bonato says they have alleys on the north and side south of Ottawa Street.

"All the alleys that didn't have enough lighting, now the whole alley behind the businesses has lighting. Our alleys start at Marentette Ave. and we went as far and Windemere Rd.," he adds.

The lights were fully installed by the end of March and the funding to reimburse the project was announced Thursday.

With files from Rob Hindi