More Local Long-Term Care Homes Dealing with COVID-19 Outbreaks

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is now reporting 17 outbreaks at area long term care and retirement homes.

Leamington Mennonite Home, Riverside Place, Brouillette Manor and Augustine Villas were added to the outbreak list on Boxing Day.

Of the homes on the list, The Village at St. Clair continues to have the most confirmed cases.

As of Monday morning, the health unit reported 115 residents have tested positive along with 74 staff members.

Meanwhile, 51 residents and 21 staff members at Extendicare Tecumseh have also tested positive for the virus.

There are 54 residents plus nine staff members dealing with the virus at Chartwell St. Clair Beach and 45 residents and 38 staff members are COVID positive at Berkshire Care Center on Dougall Avenue in Windsor.

Photo courtesy: Windsor-Essex County Health Unit