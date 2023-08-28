More mosquito traps in Chatham-Kent test positive for West Nile Virus

Two more mosquito traps in Chatham-Kent have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

According to Chatham-Kent Public Health, mosquitoes collected on August 22 from traps in North West Chatham and Dresden, have tested positive.

The latest confirmation brings the number of positive mosquito traps identified in Chatham-Kent this season to five.

Chatham-Kent Public Health says West Nile Virus is transmitted to people through the bite of an infected mosquito.

Some mild symptoms include fever, headache, body aches and fatigue.

Severe symptoms include stiff neck, nausea, difficulty swallowing, vomiting, and lack of co-ordination or paralysis.