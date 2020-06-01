More Moves to Help With Cost of Energy in Ontario

More help is on the way for electricity customers in Ontario.

The provincial government has announced that $9-million is being invested into the COVID-19 Energy Assistance Program (CEAP) to support consumers struggling to pay their energy bills during the pandemic.

CEAP will provide one-time payments to consumers to help pay down any electricity bill debt incurred over the COVID‑19 period. Applications will be available through local utilities in the upcoming months.

There is also $8-million being put towards the provincial COVID-19 Energy Assistance Program for Small Business (CEAP-SB) to provide support to businesses struggling with bill payments as a result of the outbreak.

There will also be an extension of the Ontario Energy Board's winter disconnection ban until July 31, to ensure no one is disconnected from their natural gas or electricity service during these uncertain times.

Monday’s announcement is in addition to the recent announcement that the province will continue the suspension of time-of-use (TOU) electricity rates and, starting June 1, the new COVID-19 Recovery Rate comes into effect for electricity customers who pay TOU rates.

This fixed rate will apply to TOU customer bills 24 hours a day, seven days a week, providing stability and certainty for consumers as the government restarts the economy and supports individuals and families who continue to spend more time at home. The COVID-19 Recovery Rate will be in place until October 31, followed by a new customer choice initiative.

Starting November 1, customers will be able to choose a plan that best suits their household and lifestyle with the option of either TOU electricity rates or tiered pricing, which will provide a set rate for electricity up to a certain level of consumption.