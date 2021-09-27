More off-road cycling trails going in at Malden Park

The City of Windsor is continuing its work on an off-road trail system at Malden Park.

Construction on new uphill and downhill trails along the north side of the hill is slated to get underway later this month.

According to a release, some areas of the park will be off limits, but the work should not affect any of the park's amenities.

The city plans to have the new trails completed by April 2022.

Back in June 2019, city council agreed to install off-road cycling facilities at both Malden and Little River Park at a cost of just under $500,000.

