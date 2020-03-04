More Overnight Closures at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel

More overnight closures are planned at the Windsor-Detroit tunnel.

The Detroit-Windsor Tunnel Corporation has added additional closures as it continues its $22-million renovation project.

The tunnel will be closed from 9pm to 5am on March 5, March 12, March 19, March 26, April 16, April 23 and April 30.

During the closures, the last regular Transit Windsor Tunnel Bus service to Detroit will depart from the Windsor International Transit Terminal at 8pm, and the last bus from Detroit to Windsor will depart from the Detroit Tunnel Plaza at 8:39pm.

Work on the renovation project began in October 2017 and it was suppose to last until the summer of 2018, but there have been several delays as the work was more complicated than originally expected.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel (Photo by AM800's Kimberley Johnson)