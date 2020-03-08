More Overtime Heartbreak for the Windsor Spitfires

The Windsor Spitfires lost in overtime for the second game in a row, this time a 4-3 loss in Flint.

Vladislav Kolyachonok scored 2:52 into overtime to win the Saturday night OHL game, while Evgeniy Oksentyuk had a goal and two assists in regulation for the Firebirds.

Windsor got goals from Will Cuylle, Egor Afanasyev and Connor Corcoran.

Spitfires goalie Kari Piiroinen made 36 saves in the loss.

Windsor also lost Thursday, 3-2 in overtime at home to Owen Sound.

The Spitfires return to action this afternoon at home to the Kitchener Rangers.

AM800 has the broadcast from the WFCU Centre beginning at 1:30 p.m.