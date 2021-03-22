More People Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccines This Week

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is opening up more eligibility for those looking to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Starting Monday, the AstraZeneca vaccine will be available to adults 60-years and older at the 57 pharmacies across the region administering the shot — previously it was only available to adults 60 to 64.

Appointments can be made by calling pharmacies directly.

And beginning Tuesday, residents 75-years and older can register for the Pfizer vaccine at one of the four mass vaccination centres across the region.

The centres in Windsor are located at the WFCU Centre, Windsor Hall (formally the Windsor Star building) and at the St. Clair College SportsPlex while the county clinic can be found at the Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre in Leamington.

The health unit's new online booking system will go live Tuesday morning for those wanting to register.

CLICK HERE to find more information on the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit website.