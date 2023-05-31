More police officers being added in downtown Windsor

The Windsor Police Service will deploy extra officers to the downtown core over the next three days to promote community safety and reduce incidents of crime.

Police say you can expect to see an increased presence of uniformed police personnel on foot and bicycle starting Thursday until Saturday, June 3.

The officers will be engaging business owners, residents and others in the downtown area with the goal of nurturing stronger relationships and to continue addressing the unique needs and challenges of our downtown community.

The enhanced police presence will also focus on deterring criminal activity and reducing public disorder.

The campaign will see members of our City Centre Patrol (CCP) bolstered by extra resources from the Problem-Oriented Policing (POP) Unit, Community Services, Cadets, Nurse Police Teams (NPT), and Mobile Crisis Rapid Response Teams (MCRRT).

"We have heard the concerns of business owners, residents and community advocates in the downtown core," said Karel Degraaf, Acting Superintendent, Patrol Services. "By fostering open dialogue and trust, we hope to stimulate collaborative strategies that address the issues that matter most to the people who live and work in the area."