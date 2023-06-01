More police sends a message 'we want the downtown to be safe' says DWBIA chair

The chair of the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association believes an increased police presence in the core sends a message that 'we want the downtown to be safe and enjoyable for everybody.'

Chris MacLeod says the DWBIA board of directors is laser focused on improving safety security in the downtown core.

"We are obviously supportive of any measures that the city is doing to help us to make people feel more comfortable, day or night, in the downtown core," he says.

Starting Thursday, June 1 until Saturday, June 3, the Windsor Police Service will deploy extra officers to the downtown core to promote community safety and reduce incidents of crime.

MacLeod says it's about deterring activities that don't help the people and businesses of the downtown core and to make it an enjoyable place for people to come and spend time.

The move comes as the city has dealt with a number of reported issues around vandalism, thefts, aggressive behaviour and assaults in and around the core.

MacLeod says he doesn't think Windsor has any issues that are unique.

"I think that any big city across Canada deals with the same issues that we have. We just all need to all step up and do what we can to help to make our downtown a better place to lift everybody up through that process,' he adds.

As part of the increased police presence, officers will be engaging with business owners, residents and others in the downtown area with the goal of nurturing stronger relationships and to continue addressing the unique needs and challenges of our downtown community.

The enhanced police presence will also focus on deterring criminal activity and reducing public disorder.

The campaign will see members of our City Centre Patrol (CCP) bolstered by extra resources from the Problem-Oriented Policing (POP) Unit, Community Services, Cadets, Nurse Police Teams (NPT), and Mobile Crisis Rapid Response Teams (MCRRT).

"We have heard the concerns of business owners, residents and community advocates in the downtown core," said Karel Degraaf, Acting Superintendent, Patrol Services. "By fostering open dialogue and trust, we hope to stimulate collaborative strategies that address the issues that matter most to the people who live and work in the area."