More Positive COVID-19 Cases Identified at Local Schools

Positive COVID-19 cases continue to come in from local schools with three new cases identified Wednesday.

At the Greater Essex County District School Board, a third case of the virus was found at Centennial Central Public School in Comber while Essex Public School saw its second case.

At the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board, a confirmed case of COVID-19 was found at Assumption College Catholic High School.

Both boards are working with the local health unit to notify all involved and contact tracing is underway.

Parents are asked to continue to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 and if they appear ill contact their healthcare provider.

All students are working from home this week leading into the Christmas break.