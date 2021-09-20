More positive COVID-19 cases identified at the Catholic school board

Another day brings more COVID-19 cases at local schools.

The latest, at the Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board, where one class and one bus cohort as dismissed Monday at St. John Vianney Catholic Elementary School after notification of a confirmed case.

Also on Monday, a class at Holy Cross Catholic Elementary School was sent home due to a positive case.

The local health unit has contacted students and staff who may have been affected and those who did not receive a call can continue to attend class.

Parents are being asked continue to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 each morning and to keep them home if they're feeling ill.

As of Monday, the Greater Essex County District School Board is dealing with COVID cases at 20 schools while 11 Catholic board schools are affected.