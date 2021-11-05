More positive COVID-19 cases identified at the public school board

More cases of COVID-19 have been discovered at the Greater Essex County District School Board.

The latest cases have been identified in students at A.V. Graham and M.D. Bennie elementary schools and Herman Academy secondary as well a staff case at Riverside secondary.

The local health unit has contacted students and staff who may have been affected.

Families who do not receive a call can continue to send their children to school as usual.

Parents are being reminded continue to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 each morning and to keep them home if they're feeling ill.

The public board has seen 131 positive cases since the new school year began.