More postponements at Windsor Regional Hospital due to dye shortage

An international shortage dye used in diagnostic imaging scans is resulting in the postponement of more non-emergency appointments at Windsor Regional Hospital.

The solution known as iodinated contrast dye, used in diagnostic imaging scans, will result in the postponement of non-emergency CT, cardiac angiograms and diagnostic studies requiring contrast dye until at least the end of June.

The hospital uses a product supplied by GE Healthcare, a major global supplier of the dye. GE has four global manufacturing sites, one of which, located in China, was recently forced to shut down due to COVID-19 concerns.

The plant has reopened at 60 per cent capacity but it is expected to take several weeks before production is restored to full capacity.

Windsor Regional Hospital plans to prioritize CT scans and cardiac angiograms for emergency situations including patients with major trauma, possible strokes and cardiac issues, bowel blockages and critical care patients.

The hospital will be contacting patients whose upcoming CT scan and procedural appointments are impacted by the rationing of contrast dye use.

Windsor Regional Hospital was first alerted to the shortage by Health Canada on Friday, May 26 and along with all other hospitals in Ontario ordered to restrict use of contrast dye to emergency CT scans.