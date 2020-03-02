More Potential Stem Cell Donors Added for Windsor Girl with Leukemia



Close to 30 people showed up in support a 19-month-old girl from Windsor over the weekend.

Savannah Hill was diagnosed with a rare form of childhood leukemia three months ago.

A stem cell donor drive was held for Hill on Saturday at the Resurgence Arts Collective in south Walkerville.

Participants had their cheeks swabbed to be entered into a donor database in the hopes of finding a match for Hill and others in need.

Jordan Paquette, 19, decided to lead by example.

"For the younger generation, they have to learn people do need help and it's always nice to get out there and help somebody if you can," he said.

Even if he can't help Hill, Paquette said it's comforting to know he may be able to help someone in the future.

"I have family members that have health issues and for me to be able to potentially help them in a way that could save their life, it's pretty good to know that I could do that," said Paquette.

He encourages everyone between 17 and 35-years of age to join the donor database.

"It doesn't take long, like 10 minutes out of your day and you could potentially save a life and it feels good too," he added.

Organizers say close to 300 people have now been swabbed for Savannah.

A third swabbing event is being planned for April.