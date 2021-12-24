More protection systems installed on second well found in Wheatley this week

Several protection systems have been installed on a second well found in Wheatley this week to collect samples for further analysis.

One of these systems includes burning off the escaping gas safely close to the well, which would create a flame that will be visible around the area.

Chatham-Kent Fire Chief Chris Case says the community should be reassured that engineers, technicians, police and fire-fighters will continue to be on site 24 hours a day over the holidays and will be responding to and monitoring any incidents.