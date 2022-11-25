More public skating options being offered by City of Windsor

The City of Windsor is preparing to offer more free public skating sessions this winter.

Charles Clark Square in downtown Windsor has been permanently closed as administration is working toward a new ice-skating surface as part of the new City Hall Square and Civic Esplanade project.

As a result of the closure of the outdoor rink, the City is adding more free public skating at some of its indoor rinks, including Forest Glade Arena, the WFCU Centre and Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex.

There will also be additional skating opportunities at Lanspeary Lions Outdoor Rink, which will open for the season on Saturday, Dec. 3, weather permitting.

Jennifer Knights, Executive Director Recreation and Culture, says they are trying to provide opportunities for people, both indoors and outdoors.

"Certainly looking at options across the city, if people are looking close to their house, they can certainly do that. If they prefer to try different locations like people do when the visit our parks in the summer months, we're looking at providing those options," she says.

At Lanspeary Lions Outdoor Rink at 1250 Langlois Ave., there will be extended hours of operation offered for rental times throughout the week of December 26 to January 6. For availability and bookings, please call 519-253-2300 ext. 2714.

Regular Hours of Operation:

- Monday to Friday, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

- Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Holidays Hours:

- December 24, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

- December 25, closed

- December 26 to 30, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily

- December 31, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

- January 1, closed

- January 2 to 8, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily

- Extended hours on PA Days and Family Day (February 20)

Free Public Skating

Free public skating is for leisure skating only. Sticks, pucks and skate aids are not permitted during any of the City's public skating sessions.

- Monday to Friday, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

- Sundays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Parent and Tot Skating

New this season, free Parent and Tot Skating welcomes parents and children ages 5 and under. Skate aids are welcome; however, they are not provided on-site.

- Mondays, 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

New this season, free Adult Skating is offered for those 18 years of age and older.

- Tuesdays, 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Indoor opportunities for free Public Skating this season:

- Forest Glade Arena, Fridays, 7:55 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.

- WFCU Centre, Saturdays, 4:50 p.m. to 6:40 p.m.

- Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex, Saturdays, 4:25 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

- Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex, Sundays, 1:25 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Please visit www.ActiveWindsor.ca or call 519-255-1161 for more information on the Indoor Skate Schedule.