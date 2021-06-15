More Residential Developments Proposed for LaSalle

More residential development could be popping up in LaSalle.

At the June 22 regular meeting, council will be asked to approve two applications for three condo/apartment style developments.

The first development being proposed is for the north side of Sprucewood Avenue west of Malden Road and will include two, five storey buildings with a total of 70 apartment style dwellings and 400 square metres for ground floor commercial space.

The second development is for a six storey multi-unit residential building with 56 apartment style dwellings at the southwest corner of Old Front Road and Wahneta Avenue. The proposed development is located at the former Sunnyside Tavern site and will also include docking for resident owned boats.

"I think everybody knows I'm pro development," says Mayor Marc Bondy. "It keeps our tax base lower, specifically the two developments on Sprucewood that's in our civic centre area so that's great for anyone who has mobility issues."

Bondy says developers know there is a need for housing in LaSalle.

"The demand is there and the supply is not so developers know where to build, they know where demand is," says Bondy. "You can see with Mr. Valente and Mr. Petretta's development proposition, they're coming here because they know the demand is there. We are one of the fastest growing municipalities in Ontario."

Both locations need to be rezoned by council before moving forward.

There are already some delegations listed to speak on the matter next Tuesday. Some have also sent in written submissions.