More residents allowed back to Glengarry apartment following fire

More residents have been allowed to return to their homes following a fire at a downtown Windsor apartment building Feb 8.

According to Andrew Daher, Commissioner of Human and Health Services for the City, Community Housing Corporation (CHC) received approval for some residents of the eighth floor to regain occupancy of their units at 333 Glengarry Avenue. Two of the 17 units on the eighth floor still have extensive damage.

Daher says the seventh floor remains closed, including some units below it, that sustained water damage.

He says the CHC continues to support displaced residents.

The fire was on the seventh floor and all residents of the building were asked the leave and were put up at the temporary shelter.

Some residents returned to their units on Feb. 9 and 13.