More residents return home after fire at Glengarry apartment building

More residents have returned home after a fire at a downtown Windsor apartment building last week.

According to the city, about 70 per cent of residents have returned to their units.

The city says majority of the resident live on floors one through 6.

Community Housing Corporation (CHC) says the 7th and 8th floor units are still unavailable but all necessary steps are being taken to re-open the units as soon as possible.

As of Monday night, roughly 20 people were staying at the temporary emergency shelter at the WFCU Centre, receiving food, overnight shelter and access to on-site healthcare.

The city says it plans to wind down operations of the temporary shelter as of 4 p.m. Tuesday but says plans are in place to support the displaced tenants.

They have been offered temporary or permanent accommodations in other buildings managed by CHC.

Canadian Red Cross, the Windsor Essex Ontario Health Team, Pozitive Pathways, the Windsor Essex Community Health Centre, the Mobile Medical Support team, the Canadian Mental Health Association along with the city have been assisting the residents.

As AM800 news reported last Thursday, a fire broke out at an apartment building at 333 Glengarry Avenue.

The fire was on the seventh floor and all residents of the building were asked the leave and were put up at the temporary shelter.

Some residents returned to their units on Friday.