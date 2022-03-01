More restrictions lifted in town and city owned recreational venues

A number of municipalities will be lifting proof of vaccination requirements and capacity limits in town or city owned recreational venues and facilities.

As of March 1, residents planning to visit city-owned indoor recreation venues in Windsor can expect a more passive screening format, with self-screening, and no capacity limits at indoor and outdoor facilities.

Early next month, Windsor residents can also expect the gradual re-opening of facilities such as the Customer Care at Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex, Forest Glade Community Centre, Constable John Atkinson Memorial Community Centre, and Gino & Liz Marcus Community Complex.

In Essex, Town Hall and the Gesto office capacity limits will be lifted and proof of vaccination will no longer be needed.

LaSalle will also see restrictions lifted in venues such as the Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex.

Masks are still required and physical distance is strongly recommended.