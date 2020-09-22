More Rinks Opening at Lakeshore's Atlas Tube Centre

Lakeshore continues work to get its Atlas Tube Centre fully operational.

The town has opened a second rink and plans to get the third up and running in the next few weeks.

According to a release, the facility will be open on the weekend of September 26 and 27 for the first time since mid-March when the pandemic began.

Parents now have access to the rink as well with one parent per child under the age of 18

All visitors must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 protocols.

More information can be found on the town's website.