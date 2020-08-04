More Road Work Coming for E.C. Row Expressway

The westbound lanes of the E.C. Row Expressway will be getting a facelift starting on Tuesday.

E.C. Row between Dougall Avenue and Dominion Boulevard will be completely resurfaced.

In order to do that and keep traffic flowing, City Engineer Dwayne Dawson says there will be shoulder work on the eastbound side of the expressway that will reduce it to one lane.

It will take about two weeks to create a bypass to allow westbound traffic to cross over to create two-way-traffic.

Dawson says it might slow the morning commute, but traffic will keep flowing without having to create a detour off the expressway.

The resurfacing of the westbound lanes is expected to be completed by early October.