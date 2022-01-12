More schedule changes for the Spitfires due to COVID-19

More changes to the Windsor Spitfires' schedule due to COVID-19.

Windsor was set to head to Saginaw on Saturday, January 15, but that's been postponed.

Meantime, the December 31 game against the Flint Firebirds has now been moved to Sunday, January 16 at the WFCU Centre.

Puck drop is scheduled for 5pm with the AM800 pre-game show at 4:45pm.

As it stands now, Windsor's game on Friday, January 14 in Sarnia is still a go.

That match up gets underway at 7:05pm with the pre-game show set for 6:50pm.

The Spitfires have had six of their last eight games called off due to COVID-19 cases among teams.

Windsor currently sits fourth place in the Western Conference with a record of in 16-9-2-2.