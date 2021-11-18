More senior staff resignations announced at the Town of Amherstburg

Three more senior staff members with the Town of Amherstburg are leaving their jobs with the municipality.

Mayor Aldo DiCarlo has confirmed Rob Sassine, the Manager of Bylaw and Licensing along with Interim Treasurer Mark Spizzirri have resigned.

He says both have accepted positions with municipalities in Windsor-Essex.

"We're all looking for people and it is just a competitive market right so municipalities offering more money and better working conditions are attracting new employees," says DiCarlo.

DiCarlo says it's never good to lose employees.

"The timing of course makes it a little bit worse for the Town of Amherstburg right now," he says. "Fortunately, we do have a great interim CAO in Tony Haddad and he's addressing the vacancies, so business is continuing. People might notice issues with service levels but I think overall we're addressing them reasonably."

AM800 News has also learned the town's Assistant to the Chief Administrative Officer and and Assistant to the Mayor is no longer with the municipality.

In August, DiCarlo announced CAO John Miceli, Director of Planning and Development Services Nicole Rubli and Cheryl Horrobin, the director of corporate services were no longer employed by the town.

The town also lost Solicitor Susan Hirota in August.

Last month, the mayor announced Town Clerk Paula Parker and Town Treasurer Justin Rousseau resigned and accepted positions with neighbouring municipalities.