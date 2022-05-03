More sex-related charges laid against high school advisor

The Windsor Police Service has laid additional sex-related charges against a high school advisor after more victims came forward to report several alleged incidents.

Michael Hampden-Carter, also known as Michael Carter, is now charged with two counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual exploitation.

The latest charges against the Windsor man are on top of two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual exploitation announced on April 4, 2022.

After the initial charges were announced, police say a young female victim came forward on April 5 to report an alleged incident that took place in February of 2019, while Carter was working in the capacity as a coach/mentor in the sporting community.

On April 13, another young female victim came forward and reported to police two alleged incidents involving Carter.

Investigators launched an investigation and determined the incidents occurred between November of 2021 and March of 2022, while the accused was working as a mentor at a school program in which the victim was enrolled in.

Police launched an initial investigation in March of 2022 after two people reported they were sexually assaulted in January of 2022.

Through investigation, it was determined the suspect was communicating in person and electronically, through a social media application, with both victims prior to the alleged incidents.

Police say the subject of the investigation was employed with the Greater Essex County District School Board at the time of the incidents, as an advisor at the high school level.

As a result of the advisory position held, the subject had involvement within multiple schools and has also been a coach/mentor in the area for several years in the sporting community.

Investigators believe there is a potential for further victims and encourage any further victims or anyone with further information to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.