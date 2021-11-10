More sexual assault charges laid against a Lakeshore man

More sexual assault charges have been laid against a Lakeshore man who police say practiced at a local massage business.

The Essex County OPP Major Crime Unit has laid six more sex assault charges against a 59-year-old Jeffrey Young after four more victims came forward following his initial arrest.

On Oct. 21, Young was charged with three counts of sexual assault and one count of mischief under $5,000 following an investigation into a reported sexual assault.