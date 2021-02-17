More Snow Could Hit Windsor-Essex This Week

Windsor-Essex could be in line for another blast of snowy weather.

The Weather Network is tracking a storm system that could bring more snow to the region on Thursday.

Meteorologist Doug Gilham told AM800's The Afternoon News that there's still some uncertainty over how much snow the next storm will drop.

"We're not looking at a storm like what we just experienced, but the question is whether we get 5 cm during the day, or just get a couple of centimeters that comes during the evening into overnight?"

A storm system that began Monday night and continued into Tuesday morning dropped 15 to 20 cm of snow across the region.

Gilham says the next storm will be a major one, coming from Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and up the east coast.

He says there could be even more snow after that, late Sunday, but not a major storm.

"Temperatures will be marginal with that system and it's still uncertain whether we get another five, maybe 10 cm of snow or whether it tracks far enough to get some mixing," he says. "We could see a bit of a rain/snow mix on Sunday night."

Gilham adds that the temperatures next week will be closer to normal, even above freezing.