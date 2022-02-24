More snow expected for Windsor-Essex

More snow is on the way for Windsor-Essex.

Environment Canada has issued a 'weather advisory' for the region with up to 10 cm of snow expected.

Meteorologist Ray Houle says the snowfall is expected to begin Thursday evening between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. and carry into Friday morning.

He says the system is coming from the Texas area.

"We have an approaching low pressure system that will bring snowfall across the region beginning Thursday evening through Friday morning," he continued. "So we're looking at 5 to 10 cm in total for the Windsor area."

Houle says the snow is expected to end Friday morning.

"We're looking at maybe some heavy snow impacting the morning commute on Friday being the main thing. So just something to look out for Friday morning, just maybe some heavier snow in the area that may make the commute a little bit trickier," Houle said.

He says Environment Canada continues to monitor the system.

Snow is expected to end Friday morning, then it's expected to be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries.