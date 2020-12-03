More Snow Expected in December; January and February Expected to be Mild

With our first big snowfall of the year behind us, what does the rest of the winter season look like?

According to Weather Network meteorologist Michael Carter, snow could pile up in December, but models show a much more mild January and February. He says after December we can expect to see some above seasonal temperatures.

"Temperatures are going to be on the milder side this year as we're in a pretty active, pretty high contrast pattern really across the country and for us in the Great Lakes, especially southwestern Ontario, that is going to be a lot of milder air in the pattern this year."

According to Carter, we should be clear of the most severe weather systems.

"Really, the heart of winter is going to be found in western Canada. B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan that's where the coldest air is going to be setting up as its home base this year," he says. "For us, in the eastern half of the country, from the Great Lakes all the way through Atlantic Canada, we're going to be on the milder side of that pattern."

Carter says above normal temperatures typically means less snow.

"Temperatures are going to be consistently trending above normal and what that's going to mean is less than normal snowfall, more than normal days of bare ground and really some nice, extended thaws especially as we get later into the season in January and February."

There's a 40% chance we see some more snow Friday, but precipitation could come in the form of rain as the daytime high is expected to reach plus 3 Celsius.