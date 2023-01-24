More snow headed towards Windsor and Essex County

Some more snow headed towards the Windsor-Essex region.

A 'Special Weather Statement' is already in effect for the city and county, with significant snowfall expected for Wednesday morning into Thursday morning.

A Texas low is expected to bring snow to southern Ontario and stretch all the way to Newfoundland and Labrador.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides, Doug Gillham, Meteorologist with The Weather Network, says winter is not over.

He says Windsor can expect at least 10 to 15 centimetres of snow.

"We so expect at least 10 to 15 centimetres, some local overachievement potential. We could be looking at as much as 15 to 20. There's still some uncertainty on the exact storm track. So, that's four to six inches if you prefer, likely, and the potential for six to eight inches."

He says road conditions will worsen gradually throughout the day.

"Conditions will be going downhill as we go through the morning. And then by the time you get to the afternoon commute, we'll have had at least 10 centimetres by then. So, sloppy road conditions during the afternoon, but then conditions will become slippery and roads becoming snow covered as we go through the morning commute."

Gillham adds that they are already watching the next storm system for the weekend.

"It's an active pattern, we're already watching the next potential system for Sunday. And then potentially another storm gearing next week, still some uncertainty. But, a very active pattern. We're in the battle zone between Arctic air that's going to finally build and return to Central Canada, and some mild air to our south and east."

Gillham adds that travel will be impacted throughout the region and those with significant travel plans should plan around the storm if possible.