More staff back, but border issues continue to be a challenge for Caesars

While the bulk of the staff at Caesars Windsor have returned to work, officials say there's still more work to do as they prepare for the fall.

Back in March, unionized workers at Caesars voted 93 per cent in favour of a new three-year collective agreement, covering the roughly 1,800 workers at the casino.

With restrictions related to COVID-19 mostly lifted, one of the remaining issues involves the border and being able to get more visitors from the US back into the building.

Unifor Local 444 president Dave Cassidy says things are much better now than they were a year ago, but challenges remain.

"Progress is being made, but we need to make sure the feds get off the issue about making it so tough for the Americans to come over, because that's 30 per cent of our business," he continued. "So if we're not getting 30 per cent of that business, that's still a tough issue."

For people looking for a bite while at the casino, Cassidy couldn't provide a detailed update on the return of the Market Buffet.

He says while people may want the buffet open, it doesn't make the casino money, which is one of the downfalls but that's another thing they're working on.

"We continue to push, and push and push to expand and make sure we get all of our people. Because we don't even know what the numbers are at this time of who's actually moved on. Right, because we've had a lot of people that have left and then we also have a lot of people who haven't come back, and they're junior people. So we have a lot of work to do around that still."

Cassidy says one of the exciting updates at the casino is they're going to be putting the sportsbook in, and they know where it's going.

"And hopefully that's going to create some more business for us as well. The shows are back and business is booming, it's not the way it used to be though, as we still need to get rid of the restrictions at the border but the reality is where we're at right now. The sportsbook is just going to make sure that we continue to grow, and grow and grow," he said.

There are still a few people laid off, but Cassidy says they continue to advocate for members to try and get everyone back in the building.