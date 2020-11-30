More Students Dismissed at St. William Catholic School Due to COVID-19

COVID-19 has hit St. William Catholic Elementary School in Emeryville once again.

Under direction from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, 52 students from two cohorts have been told to isolate at home for 14 days after two confirmed cases of COVID-19 were identified.

According to a release from the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board, the new cases are not connected to the cohort of 24 students dismissed on November 19 — those students are returning to class Tuesday after a two week quarantine.

The health unit has contacted affected families — those who have not received a phone call can continue to send their children to school.

Parents are asked to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 each morning — if they appear ill keep them home and contact your healthcare provider.