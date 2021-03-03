More Students Dismissed at the Catholic School Board Due to COVID-19

COVID-19 continues to impact the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board.

This time, 31 students will be staying home after a positive case of the virus was identified Wednesday.

The case was found at St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Elementary School in Windsor and, as a result, two cohorts of students will be self-isolating at home.

The local health unit has contacted students and staff who may have been affected.

Families who do not receive a call can continue to send their children to school as usual.

Parents are being asked continue to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 each morning and to keep them home if they're feeling ill.