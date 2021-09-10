More students sent home due to positive COVID-19 cases

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has dismissed two cohorts of students from St. Joseph's Catholic High School after receiving notification of a confirmed case of COVID 19 there.

There were 14 students in one cohort and 23 students in the other.

The health unit learned of the confirmed case this afternoon, and any affected students have been notified not to attend school Monday.



Additionally, the Health Unit also dismissed a cohort of 20 students from St. John de Brebeuf Catholic Elementary School in Kingsville after being notified of a confirmed case there this afternoon as well.

The health unit is contacting any individuals, both students and staff, who may have been affected, and will give directions for them to follow.

Officials are advising parents to continue monitoring their children for symptoms of COVID-19 each morning and to keep them at home and call their healthcare provider for further direction if they are ill, or still waiting for results of a test.