More Stunt Driving Charges Laid in Essex County
Charges have been laid due to excessive speeding in Essex County.
Ontario Provincial Police say two drivers were charged on Tuesday for stunt driving.
The first incident happened around 8 a.m. on North Talbot Road.
According to police, a vehicle was clocked travelling more than 120 km\h in a posted 60 km\h zone.
A 23-year-old Kingsville man has been charged.
The second stop also happened on North Talbot Road around 2 p.m..
A 68-year-old driver from Windsor was charged after officers clocked a vehicle going over 70 km\h above the posted speed limit.
Both drivers had their vehicles impounded and were issued seven-day licence suspensions.
Tuesday also marked the start of Canada Road Safety Week.