More supports needed to deal with downtown problems

Windsor's mayor, and chair of the Police Services Board, says more supports from higher levels of government are needed to deal with issues in the city's downtown.

In particular related to mental health, addictions and homelessness.

Drew Dilkens says he speaks to the acting chief of police on the issue numerous times a week and they're trying to provide safety and security for everyone.

The Problem-Oriented Policing Unit has been dedicated to the downtown to help deal with some of the situations they're seeing down there, but Dilkens says the other part of the equation is support for mental health and addiction.

"I mean you get into a constitutional review here, cities, no municipality in Canada has the funding or the authority to deal with health issues. Yet here we are dealing with a health issue that's playing out on our streets and those are health issues related to mental health and addiction."

Dilkens says the acting chief has mentioned before that from his perspective there is no where to bring people when they deal with people struggling with those issues.

He says we need to fill in the blanks, but the City of Windsor cannot do it alone, despite trying different things during the pandemic.

"We see the success of the Housing, Homelessness and Health Hub has been operating out of Windsor Water World that we opened during the pandemic. We are looking to build a permanent location with the wraparound services to try and get the people who are homeless into a home and then help support them with the services that they need. Which will have to come from the province and federal government to deal with the mental health and addiction issues that they're suffering from."

Dilkens says it will cost them $30-million to get that done, but council has supported it all along the way.

He says the crime stats don't show that there is a safety issue in the downtown, but Dilkens understands the perception when people see and hear these events happening.

"There are a lot of great things happening downtown, but this is a problem that every municipality in this entire country is dealing with, and those are the issues related to mental health and addiction. And we're going to need support to get our arms around that particular topic so we can address the situation and the problems that we're seeing on our streets as well as cities across the country."

The POP Unit was deployed over the weekend following a serious stabbing, and random acts of violence.

