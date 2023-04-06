More talks scheduled for next week to end strike at Windsor Salt

Contract talks continue to end an ongoing labour dispute at Windsor Salt.

The company and union have been at the bargaining table since Monday.

They set aside four days this week for negotiations.

Unifor Local 1959 president Bill Wark has confirmed more talks are scheduled for next week.

Local 1959 and Local 240 represent roughly 250 unionized workers at Windsor Salt.

The workers have been off the job since February 17 to back contract demands.

This round of bargaining is the first since Windsor Salt was purchased by U.S. based Stone Canyon Industries.

The two sides met last month for two days to find a resolution with the union at that time reporting some progress being made but said contracting out and job security remain a major concern.

Workers impacted by the strike are in the office, the Ojibway Mine and the evaporation processing fields.

