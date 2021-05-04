More than 1,100 People Vaccinated at Two Pop-Up Clinics

The CEO for the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is pleased with the response of the two pop-up vaccination clinics held in Windsor on Monday.

Theresa Marentette says 1,104 people were vaccinated.

As AM800 news reported, the clinics were held at Mackenzie Hall on Sandwich Street and St. Angela Centre Hall on Erie Street for individuals working or living in the N9A and N9C postal codes.

Marentette says 402 people were vaccinated a Mackenzie Hall while 702 people received a vaccination at St. Angela.

She says 80 per cent of the people vaccinated were between the ages of 20 to 39.

"Overall, we're pleased with the results and the outcome and I think the premise of a pop-up clinic really did work in Windsor yesterday," she says.

Marentette says the health unit would like to offer more pop-up clinics but the same resources are being used at the mass vaccination clinics.

"If we were to do that, we would have to look at our current schedule for the mass immunization clinics and reduce a day there to offer other pop-up clinics in the community," says Marentette.

N9A and N9C are considered hot spot postal code areas in the region.

There are five other hot spot postal code areas in Windsor-Essex. (N8X, N8Y, N9B, N8H, and N9Y)

Residents 18 and over, living in a hotspot area are now eligible to book an appointment at three of the mass vaccination clinics in Windsor-Essex. (The Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre in Leamington, 1407 Moy Clinic, or Windsor Hall)