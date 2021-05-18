More Than 1,400 People Reply to Health Unit Questionnaire

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says more than 1,400 people have received a COVID-19 vaccine outside of Ontario.

CEO Theresa Marentette says as of Monday night, 1,434 people have responded to a health unit questionnaire.

"As of last evening, we received 1,434 responses with 66 per cent of respondents being between the ages of 20 and 54 that have received their vaccination outside of Ontario," says Marentette.

As AM800 news reported on Friday, the health unit launched the questionnaire to determine how many people received their vaccine outside of the province.

Marentette says 66 per cent of the respondents are between the ages of 20 and 54.

"The majority of people, I think it was 76 per cent received their vaccine in Michigan," She says the initial call from the health unit to the community has been impressive. "I think it's really helpful from our planning prospective, we know that of the group that responded, 38 per cent were health care workers that has received the vaccine elsewhere so it's good information."

According to Marentette, 91 per cent of respondents have received both doses of the vaccine.Approximately 73 per cent received Pfizer and 25 per cent received Moderna.