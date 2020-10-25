More than 100 People Gather for COVID-19 Protest in Windsor

The Great Demonstration Against Harmful COVID-19 Measures drew more than 100 people to downtown Windsor Sunday.

Protestors held signs rebelling against mask restrictions, quarantine protocols and what they're calling "coerced testing" at the foot of Ouellette Avenue beneath The Great Canadian Flag for a rally around 1 p.m. — followed by a march up Ouellette Avenue where they stopped traffic in front of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit on the corner of Erie Street.

Co-organizer Currie Soulliere, who launched a failed attempt to shop at Devonshire Mall without a mask earlier this summer, says protestors don't want to see another lockdown.

"There's always a threat that there may be another lockdown and we need a guarantee that there's something protecting us from that happening again," she says.

Medical Director of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed previously said the protest is dangerous, potentially spreading the virus and information with no scientific backing.

That didn't stop the crowd from chanting outside a likely unstaffed health unit on a Sunday afternoon.

"He didn't want to speak to us, I'm pretty sure he said that, but we are going to make our presence known in front of the health unit," Soulliere added.

Parts of Ottawa, Toronto, Peel and the York Region have seen modified Stage 2 restrictions imposed this month as hot spots in record case numbers in Ontario.

Windsor remains in Stage 3 of COVID-19 recovery and has few restrictions outside of phycical distancing rules and mask requirements.

Soulliere says protestors want a guarantee that won't change.

"Some kind of guarantee that we're not going to have any more lockdowns or shutdowns over what is amounting to a far less deadly virus than we were initially told, " says Soulliere. "Honestly, a lot of us are questioning whether [Dr.] Wajid Ahmed should have his position at the health unit."

There have been 42.5-million cases of COVID-19 documented globally since the pandemic began in April resulting in 1.15-million deaths, according to the World Health Organization.