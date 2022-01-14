More than 100 people in Windsor-Essex hospitals with COVID-19

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has announced 104 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in hospital with 17 in the Intensive Care Unit.

The health unit is also reporting two more COVID-19 deaths and 270 new cases in Windsor-Essex.

According to the health unit, the deaths were a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 80s — both from the community.

Of the confirmed cases announced Friday morning, two are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, 10 are community acquired, six are outbreak related, and 252 are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 3,716 active cases in the community.

There are eight workplace outbreaks, 29 community outbreaks, six hospital outbreaks and 24 outbreaks in long-term care/retirement homes.

The region has now recorded 30,638 cases since the pandemic began with 26,414 listed as resolved.

There have been 508 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 831,389 vaccine doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 84.5 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

79.2 per cent are fully vaccinated.